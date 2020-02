The Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Anthem of the Seas is docked at Cape Liberty port on February 7, 2020 in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Cruise lines will only recover from coronavirus pressure when the deadly virus exits the news cycle, according to Instinet.

The firm said cruise line stocks should find a bottom once 2020 earnings estimates decline enough to reflect some reasonable estimate of the virus's impact.