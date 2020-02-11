Here's why investors shouldn't compare the coronavirus outbreak to SARS

As tempting as it may be to compare the coronavirus outbreak to the SARS epidemic from 2002 to 2003, a number of Wall Street analysts warn this is a dangerous game since the broader economic backdrop was very different in the early 2000s than it is today. "SARS: unfortunately, the analogy doesn't work," Bank of America global economist Ethan Harris said in a note to clients Tuesday. "A broad consensus has emerged that the SARS episode offers an imperfect but reasonable historical analogy for what is happening now. ... We think the SARS episode is more misleading than useful."

He pointed to China's growth into a major worldwide economy in the intervening years as the key difference. In 2002, China's GDP was 4% of the global economy. In 2019, that number rose to 16%, Harris said. The factors fueling economic growth in China are also different today than they were in the early 2000s. Back then, growth was fueled by investment, Harris said, while today it's driven by retail sales and consumption services, thereby making the economy more vulnerable to a slowdown in productivity. Additionally, in the intervening years China became a much more mobile country — both internally and externally — which again means it's now more vulnerable to a health crisis. Perhaps most importantly, Harris said that unlike in the early 2000s, the government has taken swift action and the quarantines — government imposed and otherwise — could hit the global economy hardest. "From an economic perspective, the quarantine is the story, not the number of cases or deaths," he said. More than 43,100 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed, and there have been at least 1,018 deaths. It's now spread to more than two dozen countries and on Tuesday the WHO chief said it's a "very grave threat" to the rest of the world, according to a report from Reuters.