Bernie Sanders leads as New Hampshire primary is too early to call: NBC News

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders poses with students for selfie photographs after speaking at a campaign rally one day before the New Hampshire presidential primary election in Rindge, New Hampshire, U.S., February 10, 2020.

Bernie Sanders leads Tuesday's Democratic primary in New Hampshire, though the race is too early to call, according to NBC News.

The Vermont senator had an edge over former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota as polls closed at 8 p.m. ET. Those candidates will finish in the top three, according to NBC.

Early results found Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and former Vice President Joe Biden vying for fourth place. Neither candidate will reach the 15% threshold needed to win pledged delegates, statewide and in both of its congressional districts.

The first-in-the-nation primary is a key proving ground for candidates in the 11-person field hoping to take on President Donald Trump. Buttigieg left the nation's first nominating contest, the Iowa caucuses, with the most pledged national delegates. Sanders followed closely behind him.

The early nominating contests have typically narrowed the primary field. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang became the first candidate to suspend his campaign after the New Hampshire results started coming in Tuesday night. He found himself well behind the primary leaders as data trickled in.

Buttigieg and Sanders, who has overtaken Biden in national polling averages, came into the Granite State with a chance to build on a strong Iowa showing. Klobuchar looked to gain a measure of legitimacy for her campaign. Meanwhile, Warren and Biden aimed to improve on third and fourth-place finishes, respectively, in Iowa.

The former vice president, who emerged as an early front-runner as he made his case as the best Democrat to beat President Donald Trump, left New Hampshire on Tuesday night for South Carolina. All of his rivals for the nomination planned to hold gatherings with supporters in New Hampshire on primary night.

The former vice president has led polls of the state, driven by overwhelming support from black voters.

In New Hampshire, half of Democrats said they decided in the last few days, while the other half said they made up their minds earlier, according to NBC News exit polls.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

