Ray Dalio thinks the coronavirus' hit to global markets is probably exaggerated

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Billionaire hedge fund giant Ray Dalio thinks the roller-coaster impact of the new coronavirus on markets is likely exaggerated.

The fast-spreading virus, which has so far killed 1,018 people and sickened more than 43,000 across 28 countries, "probably had a bit of an exaggerated effect on the pricing of assets," he told attendees of the 2020 annual Milken Conference in Abu Dhabi Tuesday.

"Because of the temporary nature of that, I would expect more of a rebound. It most likely will be something that in another year or two will be well beyond what everyone will be talking about."

The comments from Dalio ⁠— the founder of Bridgewater Associates, which manages $160 billion in global investments ⁠— struck a much calmer tone than many of the analysts and investors who have spoken to CNBC on the topic. Some have warned the disease could evolve into something worse than the flu and that the outbreak could tip China into a technical recession that would impact the rest of the world.

Even some Wall Street bulls say they fear the virus could lead to a stock market correction ⁠— when stock prices drop at least 10% from recent highs ⁠— and that it currently poses the single biggest threat to the market rally.

U.S. markets managed to erase coronavirus-related sell-offs last week, with the S&P 500 scoring a new record close. The S&P and Dow broke four-day win streaks on Friday, but they're still up 3% and 2%, respectively, on the year, with Monday's stock market rally led by tech gains.