CVS Health and Cisco earnings, Powell's second day on the Hill: 3 things to watch on Wednesday

Here are the most important things to know about Wednesday before you hit the door.

1. CVS set to report

CVS Health will report fourth quarter earnings before the bell on Wednesday. Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting the health care and retail pharmacy company to report earnings per share of $1.68 on revenue of $63.9 billion. In the same quarter a year prior, CVS earned $2.14 per share on revenue of $54.4 billion. Mizuho Securities said it will be looking for reiteration of CVS's 2020 retail operating profit growth guidance of low-single digits, as well as progress on the HealthHUB program. Shares of CVS have rallied nearly 25% in the last six months.

2. Cisco earnings

Networking hardware company Cisco Systems will report fiscal second quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday. Analysts polled by FactSet are expecting earnings of 83 cents per share on revenue of $11.974 billion. In the same quarter a year prior, Cisco earned 83 cents per share on revenue of $12.446 billion. After management significantly lowered expectations last quarter, Piper Sandler is expecting a "typical" Cisco quarter where the company slightly beats estimates. "The stock lacks a catalyst and will remain pressured by the cyclical slowdown," Piper Sandler senior research analyst James Fish said in a note to clients. Shares of Cisco Systems are down more than 6% in the past six months.

3. Powell on the Hill day 2