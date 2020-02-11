Kelly Clarkson on what fueled her fame and the pledge she's made for an even brighter future

Before she became America's first Idol, before the record deals, three Grammys and hit daytime talk show, Kelly Clarkson was a broke cocktail waitress in Los Angeles trying to make ends meet. But even though the singer-songwriter has reached superstardom, Clarkson continues to make pledges to invest in herself to keep her future on track.

Like so many Americans making pledges in 2020 — to gain financial freedom or find true happiness — Clarkson is committed to pursuing her own dream: "to invest in love, and encourage everyone to do the same."

Clarkson's determination to pursue her dream is undoubtedly what fueled her fame: In 2000 Clarkson decided to abandon all thoughts of college in order to pursue her dream of becoming a singer. In an interview with NPR radio host Guy Raz, Clarkson recalled her decision, saying, "I knew that I'd rather go out and almost, like an apprentice-style, just start doing background vocals for people and then just kind of work my way up. So I chose to move to L.A. randomly."

There, Clarkson put a demo together and hustled to make some money doing some side jobs. "I worked at Six Flags. I did the singing and dancing, like all those shows. Any option that was available to make money singing, I was like, 'OK.'" Investing in herself meant taking any paying gig she could find. She worked as a cocktail waitress, at a comedy club, Papa John's and even Subway.