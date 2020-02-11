These are the biggest tech winners and losers from the coronavirus risk, DA Davidson says

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Technology companies with major supply chains through China could take a hit due to the coronavirus, D.A. Davidson's Tom Forte said in a note to clients, but some stocks in the sector are well positioned to benefit from consumer patterns changed by the outbreak.

The ongoing outbreak of the new coronavirus impacts consumer technology companies in many ways, both threatening key parts of the industry's supply chain and rattling an economy that is a key growth area. As of Tuesday morning, there are more than 43,000 confirmed cases of the virus worldwide and over 1,000 deaths, with most of the affected people being in China.