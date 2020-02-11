This map shows how your state measures up as a retirement spot

For most Americans approaching their golden years — no matter their wealth — how much income they will have in retirement, where it will be coming from and how to spend it are major concerns. But where to spend it may be just as important in determining quality of life after they punch their last time clock and settle into post-work life.

Personal finance website WalletHub ranked all 50 U.S. states in terms of optimal conditions for retirees, comparing 47 key indicators of retirement-friendliness. In particular, its analysis looks at affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life. Click on each state in the map for overall ranking, overall score (out of 100 points) and ranking for affordability, health care and quality of life.

In terms of other specific findings, WalletHub reports that Maine, Florida, West Virginia, Vermont and Montana are already home to the highest proportion of residents over age 65, while Colorado, Georgia, Texas, Alaska and Utah have the least. The highest life expectancies, meanwhile, can be found in Hawaii, California, Connecticut, Minnesota and New York, while the lowest are in Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, West Virginia and Mississippi. For more rankings and a complete methodology, visit the WalletHub website.