US activist fund renews attack on NMC Health amid offer speculation

Carson Block, research director and founder of short-seller Muddy Waters David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

U.S. activist short seller Muddy Waters has upped its attacks on the debt profile, shareholdings and governance of NMC Health after the Lonon-listed hospital chain revealed interest from two private equity groups. In a statement Monday, the Abu Dhabi-based company confirmed that it had received "highly preliminary" approaches from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) and GKSD Investment Holding Group. Italian-backed GKSD confirmed Tuesday that it could bid for the United Arab Emirates' largest private health care company, but KKR promptly ruled itself out, sending NMC's shares 17% lower. In a separate announcement, NMC Health said a legal review was underway to verify the total interests in the company of major shareholder B.R. Shetty and his associated family members and holding companies, amid concerns over incorrect disclosures to both the company and the market. Monday's disclosure revealed that 19 million of NMC's shares are potentially subject to undisclosed share pledges, while U.K. regulator the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced a probe into misstatements of holdings.

The announcements sent the stock surging to close 32% higher on Monday. NMC Health has been under fire from U.S. activist short seller Muddy Waters, which bet against the company's stock citing concerns about financial statements and undisclosed debt, and the hedge fund on Tuesday said the disclosures reinforced its view. "Today's bizarre disclosures about even more pledges and debt validate that the cockroach theory is alive and well — what we found is likely just the tip of the iceberg," Block said in a statement Monday. "As for the notion that NMC might receive private equity bids, it's hard for us to believe they would survive due diligence."

'Reminiscent of Enron'