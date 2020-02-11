Here's the firepower the Pentagon is asking for in its $705 billion budget

An F/A-18 Hornet aircraft sits on the flight line as a wall of fire detonates behind it during an air show at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., Oct. 3, 2010.

WASHINGTON — The Defense Department is asking Congress for $705.4 billion in its fiscal 2021 budget, $13 billion less than what Congress gave the Pentagon in fiscal 2020.

The White House released the broad details of President Donald Trump's budget proposal for the fiscal year starting Oct. 1, which seeks a colossal $740.5 billion for national defense.

The Pentagon's portion of the budget is composed of a $636.4 billion base and an additional $69 billion for overseas contingency operations funding, aka the war budget.

Under the Trump administration, the Pentagon's budget has swelled from $670 in 2018 to $712 billion in 2020.