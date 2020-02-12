Asia stocks set to rise as Wall Street shrugs off virus fears and touches record highs

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia rose in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 gaining about 0.4%.

Shares on Japanese conglomerate Softbank Group will be watched on Wednesday after a judge stateside approved a merger between T-Mobile and Sprint . Softbank is a majority shareholder of Sprint.

Futures pointed to gains for Japanese stocks at the open, as markets returned from a Tuesday holiday. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,925 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,690. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,685.98.

Stocks in Asia were set to trade higher on Wednesday following overnight momentum from Wall Street as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite touched fresh record closing highs.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed 0.2% higher at 3,357.75 while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.1% to end its trading day stateside at 9,638.94. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose as much as 138 points before closing flat at 29,276.34.

The moves came after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is "closely monitoring" the situation surrounding the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and its potential impact to China and the global economy, though he noted that it is "too early to say" how the disease could hit the U.S. economy.

Powell's comments come as investors continue to grapple with uncertainty surrounding the virus that has already taken more than 1,000 lives, with most of them coming from China, where the outbreak was first reported.

"Based on (Powell's) comments, it is clear that the Fed is unfazed because China has taken strong measures to contain the virus and provide liquidity. There are very few cases in the US and so far, the impact on the US economy is limited," Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, wrote in a note dated Feb. 11.

Lien warned, however, that "many factories supplying US business in China remain shut and flights to China remain canceled."

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was last at 98.749 after declining from levels above 98.8 seen earlier.

The Japanese yen traded at 109.81 against the dollar after seeing levels around 109.9 yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.6715 after spiking to levels above $0.672 yesterday.