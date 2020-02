People use their smartphones to take photographs outside The Wynn Macau casino resort, operated by Wynn Resorts Ltd., in Macau, China, on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018.

Casino stocks are set to rebound as the number of coronavirus cases slow, according to Bank of America.

The firm upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands to buy from neutral, sending shares of the casino stocks up 3.5% and 2.7%, respectively, in premarket trading on Wednesday. This is a reversal for Bank of America, which last month downgraded Wynn Resorts due to heightened fear about the spreading deadly virus.