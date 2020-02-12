Former Goldman CEO Blankfein: 'If I'm Russian, I go with Sanders'

Former Goldman Sachs CEO and Chairman Lloyd Blankfein has said Russia should back Bernie Sanders for president in order to "best screw up the U.S."

Following his win in the New Hampshire primary last night, Sanders has emerged as the front-runner for the Democratic nomination to face President Donald Trump in November's election.

In a rare outburst on Twitter, Blankfein suggested that Sanders becoming the nominee would mean "the Russians will have to reconsider who to work for to best screw up the U.S."

"Sanders is just as polarizing as Trump AND he'll ruin our economy and doesn't care about our military. If I'm Russian, I go with Sanders this time around," the former Wall Street titan tweeted.

Blankfein was CEO of Goldman from 2006 until 2018. He has contributed mostly to Democratic party candidates and endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

In response to Blankfein, Sanders' campaign manager Faiz Shakir tweeted: "This is what panic from the Wall Street elite looks and sounds like."

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a long-standing critic of President Vladimir Putin, tweeted his support of Sanders after results emerged from New Hampshire.

"So nice to wake up and find out that Bernie won! I cheered for him," he tweeted, according to a translation.

Sanders last year unveiled a plan to reverse President Donald Trump's tax cuts and hike the corporate tax rate from 21% to 35%.

The veteran Vermont senator secured a narrow victory over former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in New Hampshire last night. The candidates are now turning their attention to Nevada, South Carolina and more diverse states such as California and Texas, which will vote on "Super Tuesday" on March 3.