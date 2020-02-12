Goldman Sachs is lining up Prince Harry for its online interview series

Goldman Sachs is in discussions to feature Prince Harry as a guest speaker for its interview series "Talks at GS," according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The Duke of Sussex will likely want to speak about two issues of personal interest: mental health and the needs of military veterans, said the person, who declined to be identified because the event isn't secured yet.

While the prince and spouse Meghan Markle recently announced that they would seek financial independence and step back from royal duties, the "Talks at GS" events aren't a paid appearance, the person said.

As the Mirror first reported, Harry spoke with Goldman about the possible collaboration starting in November, the person confirmed. Earlier this month, Harry was reportedly a guest speaker at a JPMorgan Chase client event in Miami.

But the person pushed back on the assertion in the Mirror article that the talks could "pave the way for the Sussexes to forge a l­ucrative future relationship" with New York-based Goldman.

Goldman began holding its "Talks at GS" a few years ago as an informal series for employees held in the auditorium of its headquarters in downtown Manhattan. In 2018, as the company began a campaign to loosen its image with the public, it began posting the interviews on streaming platforms including Spotify and Youtube.

Previous guests ranged from CEOs like Robert Iger of Disney to athletes including David Beckham and writers such as Malcolm Gladwell.