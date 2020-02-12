Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Spend

How much a fancy Valentine's Day date costs in 10 major U.S. cities

Addie Joseph
Manhattan, New York
Twenty20

If you're planning an elaborate date this Valentine's Day, it might add up to more than you think. But that also depends on where you live, according to new data from travel rewards site Upgraded Points.

To determine how much a fancy date costs in various cities around the world, Upgraded Points compiled the average costs of a three-course dinner for two, including wine, two prime theater tickets, two drinks at a bar and transportation, using data from Expatistan and Numbeo.

Interestingly, nine of the 10 most expensive cities Upgraded Points evaluated internationally are located in the U.S. Washington, D.C., which is the 10th most expensive place in the U.S. for a fancy Valentine's date, ranks 12th internationally.

VIDEO1:5101:51
Want to spend Valentine's Day like a millionaire? Here are 9 ideas — for $30 and under
Money

New York, New York, is the most expensive city, with a fancy date costing a grand total of $565.56. Frequently cited as one of the priciest cities to live in the U.S. and home to a globally renowned theater district, New York's theater tickets alone make up $403 of the total cost at just over $200 apiece.

If you're looking to save on a big night out, you might want to head to Washington, D.C., where date costs add up to a total of $346.88 — far less than NYC.

Here's how much it costs to go on a fancy date in 10 major U.S. cities. 

10. Washington, D.C.

Dinner: $117
Theater tickets: $187
Drinks after the show: $14
Transportation: $14.88

Grand total: $346.88

Sunset from City Hall in Philadelphia.
Joe Daniel Price | Getty Images

9. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Dinner: $86
Theater tickets: $239
Drinks after the show: $11
Transportation: $19.92

Grand total: $366.92

8. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Dinner: $85
Theater tickets: $248
Drinks after the show: $11
Transportation: $13.04

Grand total: $368.04

7. Austin, Texas

Dinner: $68
Theater tickets: $265
Drinks after the show: $11
Transportation: $13.44

Grand total: $368.44

Seattle, the largest city in the Pacific Northwest, has spectacular views of the Cascade mountains to the east and the Olympic mountains to the west.
Bill Hinton | Getty Images

6. Seattle, Washington

Dinner: $102
Theater tickets: $236
Drinks after the show: $13
Transportation: $13.44

Grand total: $377.44

5. Denver, Colorado

Dinner: $83
Theater tickets: $275
Drinks after the show: $11
Transportation: $12.40

Grand total: $392.40

4. San Diego, California

Dinner: $79
Theater tickets: $289
Drinks after the show: $13
Transportation: $14.88

Grand total: $408.88

San Francisco, California
Twenty20

3. San Francisco, California

Dinner: $113
Theater tickets: $261
Drinks after the show: $16
Transportation: $16.80

Grand total: $422.80

2. Boston, Massachusetts

Dinner: $106
Theater tickets: $282
Drinks after the show: $13
Transportation: $14.88

Grand total: $428.88

1. New York, New York

Dinner: $114
Theater tickets: $403
Drinks after the show: $17
Transportation: $14.56

Grand total: $565.56

Don't miss: The best Valentine's travel experiences from around the world to suit all budgets

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

VIDEO3:4603:46
Cheap vs. expensive wine
Spend
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2020 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy Policy - NewDo Not Sell My Personal Information
Terms of ServiceContact