How much a fancy Valentine's Day date costs in 10 major U.S. cities

If you're planning an elaborate date this Valentine's Day, it might add up to more than you think. But that also depends on where you live, according to new data from travel rewards site Upgraded Points.
To determine how much a fancy date costs in various cities around the world, Upgraded Points compiled the average costs of a three-course dinner for two, including wine, two prime theater tickets, two drinks at a bar and transportation, using data from Expatistan and Numbeo.
Interestingly, nine of the 10 most expensive cities Upgraded Points evaluated internationally are located in the U.S. Washington, D.C., which is the 10th most expensive place in the U.S. for a fancy Valentine's date, ranks 12th internationally.
New York, New York, is the most expensive city, with a fancy date costing a grand total of $565.56. Frequently cited as one of the priciest cities to live in the U.S. and home to a globally renowned theater district, New York's theater tickets alone make up $403 of the total cost at just over $200 apiece.
If you're looking to save on a big night out, you might want to head to Washington, D.C., where date costs add up to a total of $346.88 — far less than NYC.
Here's how much it costs to go on a fancy date in 10 major U.S. cities.
Dinner: $117
Theater tickets: $187
Drinks after the show: $14
Transportation: $14.88
Grand total: $346.88
Dinner: $86
Theater tickets: $239
Drinks after the show: $11
Transportation: $19.92
Grand total: $366.92
Dinner: $85
Theater tickets: $248
Drinks after the show: $11
Transportation: $13.04
Grand total: $368.04
Dinner: $68
Theater tickets: $265
Drinks after the show: $11
Transportation: $13.44
Grand total: $368.44
Dinner: $102
Theater tickets: $236
Drinks after the show: $13
Transportation: $13.44
Grand total: $377.44
Dinner: $83
Theater tickets: $275
Drinks after the show: $11
Transportation: $12.40
Grand total: $392.40
Dinner: $79
Theater tickets: $289
Drinks after the show: $13
Transportation: $14.88
Grand total: $408.88
Dinner: $113
Theater tickets: $261
Drinks after the show: $16
Transportation: $16.80
Grand total: $422.80
Dinner: $106
Theater tickets: $282
Drinks after the show: $13
Transportation: $14.88
Grand total: $428.88
Dinner: $114
Theater tickets: $403
Drinks after the show: $17
Transportation: $14.56
Grand total: $565.56
