OPEC slashes oil demand outlook for 2020 as coronavirus outbreak stifles China

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) at the headquarters.

OPEC has dramatically lowered its forecast for oil demand growth this year, citing China's coronavirus outbreak as the "major factor" behind its decision.

In a closely-watched monthly report published Wednesday, the Middle East-dominated producer group downwardly revised its outlook for global oil demand growth to 0.99 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2020. That's down by 0.23 million bpd from the previous month's estimate.

The amended forecast is likely to reinforce the case for OPEC and allied non-OPEC producers, including Russia, to impose additional output cuts sooner rather than later.

"The impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on China's economy has added to the uncertainties surrounding global economic growth in 2020, and by extension global oil demand growth in 2020," OPEC said in the report.

"Clearly, the ongoing developments in China require continuous monitoring and assessment to gauge the implications on the oil market in 2020."

International benchmark Brent crude traded at $55.06 at midday London time on Wednesday, up nearly 2%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $50.69, around 1.5% higher.

Both crude benchmarks have each fallen around 20% since climbing to a peak in early January, dragged lower by concern over demand in China during the coronavirus outbreak.