PepsiCo and Nvidia earnings, economic data: 3 things to watch for in the markets on Thursday

1. PepsiCo earnings

PepsiCo is on deck to report earnings before the bell on Thursday. Investor optimism is rising ahead of the results as shares of food and drink conglomerate on Wedneday hit an all-time high going back to Pepsi-Cola's merger with Frito-Lay in 1965 to form PepsiCo. Analysts are expecting PepsiCo to have earned $1.44 per share in the fourth quarter, slightly down from the $1.49 per share earned in the same quarter a year ago, according to FactSet. PepsiCo's increased spending on marketing and advertising paid off in the third quarter as brands including Gatorade saw sales growth. Shares of PepsiCo are up nearly 7% in 2020 and they returned 23% last year.

2. Nvidia also reports

Nvidia is scheduled to report earnings after the bell on Thursday. The chipmaker's stock is trading near its record ahead of the earnings, pushing the semiconductor industry to all-time highs. The VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF climbed more than 6% this year, boosted by a 15% jump in Nvidia shares. Wall Street's forecast for Nvidia's fourth-quarter EPS is $1.67, according to FactSet, an increase from EPS of 92 cents in the same quarter a year prior. RBC is particularly bullish on Nvidia, hiking its price target to the highest on Wall Street of $301 earlier this week. "We raise our estimates on NVDA as we think the [January quarter] will come in a bit ahead of the high-end of guide due to better than expected gaming and data center demand," RBC Capital Markets analyst Mitch Steves said in a note.

