Why T-Mobile's deal with Sprint could be the warm-up to a wild decade of mergers

When the history books are written, T-Mobile's merger with Sprint may be the final chapter of the 4G-LTE era. What comes next could completely shuffle the U.S. telecommunications landscape yet again. The 5G era will initially feature massive capital expenditure by wireless companies. Verizon and AT&T will have to spend tens of billions of dollars laying fiber across the U.S. to provide the 1 gigabit speeds promised by both companies. T-Mobile and Sprint's 5G plan won't be as costly, but the combined company will be dependent on cable providers to connect their lowband and midband spectrum with small cell technology to generate high speeds. The necessity of having a huge balance sheet to afford 5G infrastructure combined with the reliance on cable for so-called small-cell technology may prompt U.S. wireless companies to merge assets or acquire cable assets, a phenomenon that's already happened in Europe. If it happens, the end result could test U.S. regulators and possibly lead to some of the largest mergers ever attempted. "Things are changing so fast in this industry that it's hard to know the market boundaries," said Scott Wagner, a partner at Bilzin Sumberg who specializes in antitrust regulation. "This was one of the reasons the T-Mobile/Sprint deal was approved. It's so hard to predict where the market is headed [and] whether cable and cell service will one day be the same. Are we going to end up in a place where people are using 5G service for home broadband? That's the question."

Stage three: wireless + cable

The last six years have brought waves of media and telecom M&A. First there was cable and satellite TV consolidation, with Charter buying Time Warner Cable (after Comcast's attempt was denied by regulators), Altice acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink, and AT&T buying DirecTV. The next phase was media rollups, led by AT&T acquiring Time Warner, Disney buying the bulk of 21st Century Fox, Comcast purchasing Sky, and CBS merging with Viacom. Stage three could logically be tie ups between cable and wireless — one potentially foreshadowed by Verizon and SoftBank's interest in acquiring Charter in 2017. It's possible the cost of 5G infrastructure will push together wireless providers Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Dish with regional cable companies, said Walt Piecyk, a telecommunications analyst at LightShed Partners. "The cable industry has fiber assets that are close to the end users and therefore can be the critical backbone for a dense 5G network build," Piecyk said. Charter, the second-largest U.S. cable company with an enterprise value of about $200 billion, could be the catalyst for consolidation. The cable company is partially owned by billionaire dealmaker John Malone's Liberty Broadband (a subset of GCI Liberty) and is run by CEO Tom Rutledge, 65. When Charter briefly toyed with the idea of selling in 2017, it drew interest not only from Verizon and SoftBank, which owns a majority stake in Sprint, but also fellow cable company Altice USA. Altice's parent company, based in the Netherlands and run by billionaire Patrick Drahi, owns both cable and wireless assets in Europe. While Altice's enterprise value is just $42 billion, a combination of Charter and Altice, run by Altice's management, could be the first step to an eventual run at combining wireless and cable in the U.S. Other European telecommunications companies, including Malone's Liberty Global and Vodafone, also already own both wireless and cable assets and could be the model for where the U.S. is headed.

