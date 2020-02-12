Trump's budget could make it harder to stay on Social Security disability insurance

President Donald Trump has publicly vowed to protect Social Security.

Yet advocates for the program fear that his just released budget proposal would hit individuals hard when it comes to disability benefits, as it includes cuts to the tune of $71 billion, according to one congressional estimate.

"This budget is a non-starter," said Congressman John Larson, D-Conn., who is chairman of the House Ways and Means Social Security Subcommittee.

"His proposed cuts to Social Security, Medicare, food-assistance programs and more will only hurt those who are already struggling," Larson said. "The president should live up to his promise, instead of breaking it."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, the president affirmed his commitment to the program during his State of the Union speech.

"We will always protect your Medicare and we will always protect your Social Security. Always," Trump said.

However, the National Committee to Preserve Social Security & Medicare, an advocacy organization, said the budget suggests otherwise.

That's because the spending plan includes a proposal to add an additional layer of reviews for individuals who receive disability payments. The continuing reviews evaluate whether individuals are able to go back to work.