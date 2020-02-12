Here's what happened to the stock market on Wednesday

The Dow surged 275.08 points, or 0.94%, to close at 29,551.42. The S&P 500 gained 0.65% to end the day at 3,379.45. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.90% to 9,725.96. Stocks rose as investors shrugged off persistent worries about the coronavirus and whether it will hurt the global economy.
The Dow and S&P 500 hit record highs despite the number of coronavirus cases increasing. However, some investors took solace in the fact that the number of new confirmed cases has declined to its lowest level since late January. Meanwhile, strong earnings from companies such CVS Health lifted sentiment as well. "We have been saying that future stock gains would require P/E multiple expansion," said Nick Raich, CEO of The Earnings Scout. "That is exactly what is happening."
Micron shares gained 3.53% after a UBS analyst upgraded them to buy from neutral. Facebook shares also contributed to Wednesday's gains, climbing 1.72%.
PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz and Roku are among the companies set to report on Thursday. Weekly jobless claims and the latest reading on the consumer price index are also set for release. Read more here.