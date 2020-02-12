Mark Cuban: Here's what you give a billionaire on Valentine's Day

What do you gift a billionaire who has it all for Valentine's Day?

That's what one Twitter user recently asked Dallas Mavericks owner and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban. They got an answer when Cuban went undercover on the internet and responded to real comments from Twitter, Reddit, Quora and more for an episode of GQ's "Actually Me."

"Definitely not chocolates," responded the self-made billionaire.

He doesn't want anything material. Instead, "a nice hello goes a long way. A little kindness, I think that's what I want for Valentine's Day."

He truly believes kindness will pay off. "One of the most underrated skills in business right now is being nice. Nice sells," Cuban told Vanity Fair in a 2018 interview with the "Shark Tank" cast.

It's a lesson the 61-year-old has learned firsthand over his lengthy career. "I wouldn't have wanted to do business with me when I was in my 20s," admitted Cuban, who started his first company, MicroSolutions, after being fired from a computer software company in his 20s. "Early on in my career, I was like bam, bam, bam, bam, bam — I might curse. I might get mad.

"And so I had to change, and I did, and it really paid off."