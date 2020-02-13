5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday

1. Dow to fall, Trump's Fed picks on Capitol Hill, Tesla to issue more stock

Trader Michael Urkonis works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, January 28, 2020. Bryan R Smith | Reuters

Meanwhile, Tesla shares, after surging recently, were under some pressure in the premarket Thursday after the electric auto maker announced a $2 billion common stock offering. CEO Elon Musk will buy as much as $10 million worth of stock in this offering, while Tesla board member Larry Ellison will buy up to $1 million. Tesla said it plans to use the proceeds from the offering "to further strengthen its balance sheet, as well as for general corporate purposes."

2. China coronavirus cases surge as officials introduce a new classification

Medical staff receive a patient infected with the novel coronavirus at the temporary hospital converted from Wuhan Sports Center in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 12, 2020. Xiao Yijiu | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

China's confirmed 15,152 new cases of coronavirus and 254 additional deaths. That brings the country's total death toll to 1,367 and the number of people infected hit 59,804. China's Hubei province said it started to include the "clinically diagnosed" in its figures, with nearly 90% of the new cases falling under that new classification. Japan has confirmed its first coronavirus death. It was unrelated to the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship. In the U.S., the CDC confirmed a new case in California, taking the total number of cases in America to 14.

3. Federal budget deficit soars to nearly $1.1 trillion over 12 months

Copies of U.S. President Donald Trump's FY2021 budget proposal sit on display for the news media on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 10, 2020. Leah Millis | Reuters

After Trump revealed his fiscal 2021 budget blueprint, new Treasury Department data shows the federal budget deficit for the first fourth months of fiscal 2020 soared 25% to $389.2 billion. That's already about 40% of the total deficit for fiscal 2019. Revenue to the government actually rose comparatively during the period, but a 9.6% increase in the rate of spending added to the budget shortfall. Over the past 12 months, the gap has been nearly $1.1 trillion as the national debt has swelled past $23 trillion. The president has insisted that stronger economic growth over time would take care of the debt and deficit over time.

4. Biden looks to reinvigorate his campaign with TV stops

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden visits a polling station on the day of New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary in Manchester, New Hampshire U.S., February 11, 2020. Carlos Barria | REUTERS

Joe Biden is hoping a blitz of TV appearances will help him bounce back from disappointing finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire — states where rivals Sen. Bernie Sanders and ex-Mayor Pete Buttigieg had strong finishes. Biden campaign officials told donors in a call on Wednesday that they plan to have the former vice president appear on more news programs and talk shows, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Biden, the onetime front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, is looking to bounce back in the Nevada caucuses on Feb. 22 and the South Carolina primary on Feb. 29.

5. Barclays reveals its CEO is being probed over links to Jeffrey Epstein

Jes Staley, CEO, Barclays Plc Christopher Goodney | Bloomberg | Getty Images