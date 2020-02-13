Credit Suisse posts a 69% jump in annual net profit despite spying scandal

Credit Suisse reported a net income of 3.4 billion Swiss francs ($3.48 billion) for 2019, slightly above market expectations.
For the final quarter of the year, the Swiss bank posted a net income of 852 million Swiss francs. Analysts had estimated a net income of 838.5 million Swiss francs for the fourth quarter and 3.2 billion Swiss francs for the year.
Here are some other highlights for the year:
"We have started the year strongly across all of our divisions, and as a result, are cautiously optimistic about the prospects for the year ahead," the bank said in a statement.
Credit Suisse also said it wants to grow its revenues in wealth management in 2020, increase profitability further and keep "cost discipline."
The Swiss bank surprised investors last week when announcing that CEO Tidjane Thiam is leaving the top position, effective from Friday. The resignation came after a drawn-out spying scandal at the bank.
A former Credit Suisse executive, Iqbal Khan, was followed by private contractors in a bid to establish whether he was poaching colleagues and clients to join him at UBS.
An internal investigation by law firm Homburger said there was "zero evidence" that Thiam had been involved in the surveillance scheme. Nonetheless, this probe led to the exit of Pierre-Oliver, the bank's chief operating officer, and raised questions as to how Thiam was unaware of the surveillance on Khan. Swiss regulator FINMA is still investigating the incident.
Reports suggest there's a power struggle between the bank's chairman, Urs Rohner, and Thiam. Whereas shareholders seem to have supported the work of Thiam as CEO, Credit Suisse's board voted unanimously to keep Rohner.
Speaking to CNBC last week, Vontobel Senior Analyst Andreas Venditti said the announcement would likely help to "calm things down" but went "totally against" the "very explicit support statements" from shareholders.
Thomas Gottstein, who's been leading the Swiss unit of Credit Suisse, will take over as CEO.
Credit Suisse shares are up by 12% over the past year.