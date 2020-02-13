Credit Suisse posts a 69% jump in annual net profit despite spying scandal

Tidjane Thiam, chief executive officer of Credit Suisse, speaks during an earnings news conference in Zurich, Switzerland, on April 24, 2019.

Credit Suisse reported a net income of 3.4 billion Swiss francs ($3.48 billion) for 2019, slightly above market expectations.

For the final quarter of the year, the Swiss bank posted a net income of 852 million Swiss francs. Analysts had estimated a net income of 838.5 million Swiss francs for the fourth quarter and 3.2 billion Swiss francs for the year.

Here are some other highlights for the year:

Net revenues reached 22.4 billion Swiss francs, vs 20.9 billion Swiss francs in 2018.

Operating expenses rose 1% from 2018 to 17.4 billions Swiss francs.

Return on tangible equity hit 9% in 2019, vs 5% in 2018.

"We have started the year strongly across all of our divisions, and as a result, are cautiously optimistic about the prospects for the year ahead," the bank said in a statement.

Credit Suisse also said it wants to grow its revenues in wealth management in 2020, increase profitability further and keep "cost discipline."