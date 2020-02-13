What to watch today: Dow to fall, coronavirus cases spike and budget deficit soars

BY THE NUMBERS

A surge in coronavirus cases and deaths is weighing on investor sentiment this morning, with a good chunk of Wednesday's big gains likely to be erased at the Wall Street open. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at record highs yesterday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up for three straight days and seven of the past eight sessions. (CNBC) Treasury Department data shows the budget deficit for the first fourth months of fiscal 2020 at $389.2 billion. That's a 25% gain over the same period last year and already about 40% of the total deficit for fiscal 2019. Over the past 12 months, the gap has been nearly $1.1 trillion as the national debt has swelled past $23 trillion. (CNBC) On today's economic calendar, the government releases its weekly report on initial jobless claims as well as the January Consumer Price Index at 8:30 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve speeches by Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan and New York Fed President John Williams on the economic outlook and monetary policy will also be of interest to investors. (CNBC) This morning's batch of corporate earnings include the latest numbers from AIG (AIG), Alibaba (BABA), Aurora Cannabis (ACB), BorgWarner (BWA), Generac (GNRC), LabCorp (LH), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Waste Management (WM), and Zoetis (ZTS). After-the-bell reports come from Chemours (CC), Expedia (EXPE), Mattel (MAT), Nvidia (NVDA), Roku (ROKU), and Yelp (YELP).



* PepsiCo earnings top Wall Street estimates (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Dow component Cisco Systems (CSCO) reported adjusted quarterly profit of 77 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny, with the networking equipment maker also seeing revenue beat analyst forecasts. However, Cisco did warn of a revenue drop of as much as 3.5% for the current quarter, as global economic uncertainties slow technology investments. Caterpillar (CAT), also a Dow component, was upgraded to buy from neutral at Goldman Sachs (GS), which said that fundamentals for the heavy equipment maker have improved and that Caterpillar now has a favorable risk/reward profile. TripAdvisor (TRIP) earned an adjusted 38 cents per share for the fourth quarter, beating consensus by 5 cents, with the travel review site operator's revenue also coming in above forecasts. Redfin (RDFN) reported a smaller than expected loss for its fourth quarter, and the real estate website operator saw revenue come in ahead of estimates. Redfin also gave a current quarter revenue forecast largely above Wall Street forecasts. MGM Resorts (MGM) Chief Executive Jim Murren will step down after the casino operator's board picks a successor. Murren has been CEO at MGM Resorts since 2008, but said the company now needs a CEO who can lead the company into the next decade or two.

WATERCOOLER