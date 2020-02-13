How Mike Bloomberg's meme blitz was engineered to go viral

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg waits by his tour bus ahead of adressing his supporters at Central Machine Works in Austin, Texas on January 11, 2020.

Mike Bloomberg's presidential campaign is taking a page out of President Donald Trump's book and trying to meet voters where they are. In this case, in the Instagram posts of accounts like "TrashCanPaul" or "S***headSteve."

A slew of popular Instagram accounts unleashed a blitz of sponsored Bloomberg posts on Wednesday in the form of satirical messages between the Democratic candidate and the various account holders asking for help promoting his campaign.

"Can you make a viral meme to let the younger demographic know I'm the cool candidate?" one on the @sonny5ideup account reads. Some of the posts refer to the sponsored nature of the posts (i.e. "yes this is really #sponsored" by the Bloomberg campaign).

The stunt drew widespread and immediate attention. A post on one of Jerry Media's popular accounts, @F***Jerry, had drawn nearly 384,000 likes by Thursday afternoon, while Mike Bloomberg's Instagram account had drawn more than 47,000 new followers on Thursday -- the first time that daily growth figure had topped 7,000 this month, according to social media analytics site Social Blade.

Bloomberg's campaign has been playing in new spaces to reach younger consumers. The candidate's Twitter account made waves last month during a Democratic debate with a slew of "weird" posts, like one reading "SPOT THE MEATBALL THAT LOOKS LIKE MIKE" with a photo of Bloomberg's face transposed onto a meatball. The Daily Beast also recently reported that his campaign had been pitching to "micro-influencers" with between 1,000 to 100,000 followers to create sponsored content.

As traditional TV is losing dominance, it makes sense for candidates to try and reach potential voters where they are. As Trump's campaign found a receptive audience on Facebook in 2016, this is Bloomberg's way of finding its audiences and trying to speak their language -- in this case on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

"While a meme strategy may be new to presidential politics, we're betting it will be an effective component to reach people where they are and compete with President Trump's powerful digital operation," a Bloomberg spokesperson told CNBC.