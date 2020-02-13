Here's how much Americans plan to spend on Valentine's Day gifts

Americans expect to spend an average of $142 on a Valentine's Day present for their significant other this year.

That's according to a survey from Compare Cards, which polled over 1,000 in the U.S. about their Valentine's Day spending expectations.

It turns out, the way to your partner's heart isn't to overspend. On average, the most people think their partner should put toward a Valentine's Day gift is $201. If they were to exceed that amount, 31% say they'd actually be "turned off."

The average amounts U.S. adults expect to spend on romantic presents differs by generation. Here's the breakdown, according to Compare Cards:

Gen Z (ages 8 to 23 as of 2020): $82

Millennials (24 to 39): $113

Gen X (40 to 55): $293

Baby boomers (56 to 74): $55

And here's how the responses differ by gender:

Men: $249

Women: $57

Americans plan to put a lot of money toward the love-filled holiday this year. A whopping 70% of U.S. adults in relationships plan on buying their partner a Valentine's Day gift, according to Bankrate. And as a whole, Valentine's Day spending nationwide is expected to reach $27.4 billion this year, up 32% from last year's forecasts, according to the National Retail Federation.