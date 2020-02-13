Kaepernick makes deal with Audible for new memoir

Colin Kaepernick visits with fans following his NFL workout held at Charles R. Drew High School on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia.

Activist and former professional quarterback Colin Kaepernick inked a deal with Amazon's Audible for the exclusive release of the audiobook version of his upcoming memoir, which will detail his controversial NFL protest.

"Audible has been proud to connect its millions of listeners with a wide spectrum of important voices and powerful stories," said Rachel Ghiazza, senior vice president of content acquisition and development at Audible, in a statement to CNBC. "In this recording, Colin Kaepernick takes listeners through the pivotal moments and experiences that inspired a national debate and cultural movement."

The multiproject deal between Audible and Kaepernick Publishing will involve the development of future audio works. Kaepernick founded his publishing company to promote greater diversity in literature.

"I am excited that through this groundbreaking partnership between Kaepernick Publishing and Audible, we can elevate black and brown voices who can empower future generations," Kaepernick said in a statement to CNBC.

Kaepernick's memoir, which will be released this year, will cover the backlash sparked in 2016 by his decision to take a knee during the national anthem to protest systemic racial injustice and police brutality.

The former San Francisco 49er has since left the NFL, alleging that team owners colluded to keep him from playing because of his political views. He settled with the league for an undisclosed amount in 2019.

"My protest was the culmination of years of thought and experiences, of learning and unlearning," Kaepernick said. "I want to tell the story of my evolution, and the events that led me to protest systemic oppression, in hopes that it will inspire others to rise in action."

Kaepernick was also featured in Nike's 30th anniversary "Just Do it" ad campaign in 2018, which ignited a #BoycottNike movement on Twitter. Shares of the company fell 3% after the campaign was announced, but Nike soon saw online sales surge. A shoe Kaepernick designed with the company sold out on the first day of its North American release at the end of 2019.