Mike Bloomberg is paying online influencers to post memes for his 2020 campaign

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during a press conference to discuss his Democratic presidential run on November 25, 2019, in Norfolk, Virginia.

Mike Bloomberg has been paying a handful of social media influencers to post satirical memes about him for his Democratic presidential bid.

The billionaire former mayor of New York was recently the subject of several memes uploaded to photo-sharing app Instagram. Each of the posts claim to be sponsored by him.

One Instagram account, run by meme aggregator Jerry Media, depicts Bloomberg sending a direct message asking it to "post a meme that lets everyone know I'm the cool candidate."

Another from Tank Sinatra, an account with over 2 million followers, alludes to a viral clip from Democratic rival Bernie Sanders requesting financial support. But the text instead reads "I am once again asking for (you) to make me look cool."