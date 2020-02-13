Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

The Dow fell 128.11 points, or 0.4%, to 29,423.31. The S&P 500 dipped 0.1% to close at 3,373.94. The Nasdaq Composite slid 0.1% to 9,711.97. Stocks fell as investors grappled with a jump in reported coronavirus cases in China.
China said it confirmed 15,152 new cases and 254 additional deaths. That brings the country's total death toll to 1,367 as the number of people infected jumped to nearly 60,000, according to the Chinese government. Stocks initially sold off on the news, but later recovered most of those losses. Some equity investors are betting the worst is over as it relates to the coronavirus. However, they may be in for a surprise if the situation worsens, further hurting the global economy.
Facebook shares gained 1.1% and was one of the top-performing stocks on Thursday. Microsoft, meanwhile, fell 0.5% after a judge temporarily blocked the company's deal with the Pentagon after Amazon filed a lawsuit.
Retail sales, import prices and consumer sentiment data are all scheduled for release Friday morning. Read more here.