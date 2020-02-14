8 companies offering up to $60,000 hiring bonuses right now

In January, more than 200,000 jobs were added to the economy, signaling a strong job market start for the new year.

As employers work to fill these roles, not only are they offering exciting perks and benefits, but they're also offering hiring bonuses in hopes of attracting and retaining the best talent.

Job searching site Glassdoor created a list of eight companies that are offering hiring bonuses up to $60,000 for select roles in various locations. Topping the list is Banfield Pet Hospital, which has several locations across the U.S. Right now, the company is offering temporary signing bonuses that range between $2,000 and $60,000 for veterinarian positions.

Take a look below to see what other companies are offering exciting bonuses and relocation assistance for new employees.