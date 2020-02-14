8 companies offering up to $60,000 hiring bonuses right now

In January, more than 200,000 jobs were added to the economy, signaling a strong job market start for the new year.
As employers work to fill these roles, not only are they offering exciting perks and benefits, but they're also offering hiring bonuses in hopes of attracting and retaining the best talent.
Job searching site Glassdoor created a list of eight companies that are offering hiring bonuses up to $60,000 for select roles in various locations. Topping the list is Banfield Pet Hospital, which has several locations across the U.S. Right now, the company is offering temporary signing bonuses that range between $2,000 and $60,000 for veterinarian positions.
Take a look below to see what other companies are offering exciting bonuses and relocation assistance for new employees.
Bonus details: Banfield Pet Hospital is offering temporary sign-on bonuses that range between $2,000 and $60,000 for select veterinarian positions, according to Glassdoor.
Hiring for: Doctor of Veterinary Medicines, Associate Veterinarians and Licensed Veterinary Technicians
Hiring locations: Jenkintown, Penn.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Minnetonka, Minn.; Winston-Salem, NC; Little Elm, Texas; Geneva, Ill.; Virginia Beach, Va.
Bonus details: Welders at Caterpillar Inc. are eligible for a $2 per hour retention bonus after 60 days on the job, according to Glassdoor. At Caterpillar Inc.'s engine plant in Lafayette, Ind., the company is also offering electricians and machine maintenance employees $5,000 in moving expenses if they lived at least 75 miles from the plant's location before being hired, reports The Wall Street Journal.
Hiring for: Electricians, Welders
Hiring locations: Lafayette, Ind.; Decatur, Ill.
Bonus details: The hospital Memorial Sloan-Kettering is offering pathologist assistants with less than three years of experience a $5,000 sign-on bonus and pathologist assistants with more than three years of experience a $10,000 sign-on bonus, according to Glassdoor. Lab technologists who are hired by the company are offered a $4,000 sign-on bonus and an "attractive night shift bonus plan."
Hiring for: Pathologist Assistants, Lab Technologists
Hiring locations: New York, NY
Bonus details: Lockheed Martin, an aerospace and defense company, is offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus for select roles in certain locations, according to Glassdoor.
Hiring for: Systems Administrator, Software Engineer, Mid-Level Software Engineer, Database Engineer, Sr Java Software Engineer, Senior Systems Administrator, Cyber Intel Analyst
Hiring locations: Hanover, Md.; Annapolis Junction, Md.; Scott Air Force Base, Ill.; Linthicum, Md.
Bonus details: PepsiCo offers a $2,000 sign-on bonus for select roles, with $1,000 being paid out after 30 days and another $1,000 being paid out after one year with the company, according to Glassdoor.
Hiring for: Lead Experienced Fleet Technician, Experienced Fleet Tech/Diesel Mechanic, Driver, Bilingual Customer Care Advocate
Hiring locations: Pittsburgh, Penn.; Albany, NY; Auburn, Maine; Burlington, Vt.
Bonus details: Raytheon, a defense and manufacturing company, offers a sign-on bonus up to $40,000 to select candidates with top secret clearance, reports Glassdoor.
Hiring for: Principal Software Engineer, Scrum Team Member, Scrum Team Lead, Software Engineer II, Principal Software Architect, Sr. Software Engineer, Sr. Principal Software Engineer, APEX Program SW Scrum Master
Hiring locations: Aurora, Colo.
Bonus details: Burke Williams, a spa company, is offering sign-on bonuses that range between $300 and $1,000 for select roles in select locations, reports Glassdoor.
Hiring for: Massage Therapist, Men's Spa and Laundry Attendant, Women's Spa and Laundry Attendant, Manicurist, Spa Esthetician
Hiring locations: San Francisco, Calif.; Pasadena, Calif.; Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Bonus details: Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, is offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus for clinical laboratory technical supervisors, according to Glassdoor. Other laboratory roles are offering sign-on bonuses that range between $1,000 and $3,000.
Hiring for: Clinical Laboratory Technical Supervisor, Laboratory Trainer, Supervisor Lab Service Engineer, Supervisor Laboratory Processing
Hiring locations: Madison, Wisc.
