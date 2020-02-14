Megadonor Alan Patricof sticks with embattled Biden, but says he must win South Carolina

Alan Patricof, wealthy tech investor and major Democratic donor, told CNBC on Friday that he's staying with Joe Biden – but said he must "show his stuff" in the next two nominating contests to reinvigorate his run for the presidency.

"It's critical" that Biden wins South Carolina and "he's got to produce in Nevada," said Patricof, founder and managing director of the Greycrof venture capital firm. "He's said it. Donors feel it. Everybody is sticking with Joe until they see what happens there."

Nevada holds caucuses on Feb. 22 and South Caroline holds its primary on Feb. 29, just days before Super Tuesday on March 3, when a third of the delegates are up for grabs in 16 nominating primaries and caucuses.

Patricof said on "Squawk Box," the morning after two major Biden fundraisers on New York, that attendance at the events indicted support for the former vice president remains strong.

The rooms "were packed," said Patricof, describing the what he saw as Biden rallied more than 250 Wall Street and big money donors Thursday, in hopes keeping support after stumbles in Iowa and New Hampshire.

"It could have felt like a friendly funeral — but it didn't," another donor told CNBC in a brief interview as she exited one of the fundraisers.

Sen. Bernie Sanders and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg came out on top in Iowa and New Hampshire, with Biden finishing in fourth and fifth, respectively, in those contests. Biden is polling as the front-runner in Nevada and South Carolina.

At the second donor event, Biden emphasized that Iowa and New Hampshire are largely white states, according to a pool report. Biden said that the majority of black voters "has not spoken."

"I have overwhelming support in the African-American community because they know me. I've been engaged my whole life, from the time I've been a kid in the civil rights movement straight through to being Barack's vice president," Biden said, according to the pool report. "And so I'm looking forward to getting down to South Carolina which we will win. And we will win, I think, handily. And into Super Tuesday."

Biden raised almost $800,000 between the two events.