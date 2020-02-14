From wireless headphones to S'well bottles, how to find the best deals on Amazon's hidden sale section

Even if you consider yourself a pro at shopping on Amazon, there are still some surprising ways to save money beyond just Amazon Prime. Enter, Amazon Outlet, the Amazon sale rack that's hiding in plain sight.

Amazon Outlet is a section where sellers can move overstock or excess inventory. It's been on the e-commerce site for several years but is somewhat of a hidden, unknown gem.

"Think of it as an online Marshalls or TJ Maxx," Sara Skirboll, shopping and trends expert at RetailMeNot tells CNBC Make It.

The items that you'll find in Amazon Outlet span every category from beauty to home improvement. Indeed, it's a bit of a grab-bag, but Amazon must approve all the products that sellers move to the Outlet before they end up on the site.

That means you can count on everything in the Outlet being in new condition and having at least a three-star Amazon rating. (Items that are available on Subscribe and Save aren't eligible for Amazon Outlet.) But it takes some digging to get to the best items.

Some solid picks? We found a 64-ounce Swell bottle, which is typically $55, for just $45 on Amazon Outlet. There are even tech accessories under $20, like a pair of wireless earbuds with a four-star rating for just $11 or an AirPods carrying case for $7. Or if you're hosting guests, there are some deals on useful entertaining items, like a $7 wine tumbler.

The exact products in the Amazon Outlet change regularly, so here are some tips for scouring the Amazon Outlet: