Asia stocks set to decline; investors await China's tariff cuts on some US products

Stocks in Asia were set to trade lower at the open on Friday as concerns around the ongoing coronavirus outbreak continue to weigh on investor sentiment.

Futures pointed to a lower open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 23,720 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 23,730. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 23,827.73.

Meanwhile, stocks in Australia were little changed in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 hovering around the flatline.

China is set to halve tariff rates on certain U.S. products worth about $75 billion with effect later on Friday, as previously announced by Beijing in early February.

Retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. goods will be cut from 10% to 5%, and from 5% to 2.5% on others, according to a statement from China's Ministry of Finance earlier this month. The adjustments will take effect from 1:01 p.m on Feb. 14, it said, without specifying which time zone it was referring to.

Investors will also continue to watch for developments on the coronavirus outbreak following Thursday's spike in the number of cases reported after authorities in Hubei changed the way cases are diagnosed.

On the corporate earnings front, Japan's Toshiba and Singapore's Singapore Airlines are expected to announce their quarterly results on Friday.