Coronavirus live updates: China's Hubei province reports 116 more deaths and 4,823 new cases

8:45 am: Chickens meant for China are being rerouted due to outbreak

Shipments of chicken from the U.S. to China are being diverted to ports in Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam due to the virus outbreak, according to a U.S. poultry export trade group. This is due to the outbreak keeping people from coming back to work in China, leading to a slowdown in the unloading of products at Chinese ports, which have run out of space for refrigerated containers. Such containers must be plugged into electrical outlets once offloaded, to keep frozen meat cold, the USA Poultry & Egg Export Council told Reuters. An estimated 300 to 400 refrigerated poultry containers, currently in transit, are being diverted, the council said. — Reuters.

7:55 am: Hubei reports 4,823 new cases

China's Hubei province reported an additional 116 deaths and 4,823 new confirmed cases as of the end of Feb. 13. Of the new cases, the government said that 3,095 were "clinically diagnosed." That term refers to a new method for tabulating case totals which now count toward the "confirmed case" count. The change was made so a broader set of patients can receive the same treatment a confirmed case does, according to a CNBC translation of the official announcement's Chinese text. In total, Hubei authorities said that 51,986 people have been infected in the province.

5:55 pm: Royal Caribbean warns cruise cancellations in Asia to shave 2020 profit by 65 cents

Royal Caribbean has had to cancel 18 sailings in Southeast Asia and modify itineraries for several other cruises. The result: a big blow the bottom line. The company expects 65 cents will be shaved off its 2020 earnings per share. If the outbreak continues and it's forced to cancel all of its trips in the region through the end of April, profits would take an additional hit of 55 cents per share. The company added it's in regular conversation with the CDC, the WHO and other health authorities and has put in place measures to protect passengers and crew. Among those steps is denying the boarding of people who have travelled to and from mainland China or Hong Kong in the past 15 days. "It is important that every organization acts responsibly, and we have already taken aggressive steps to minimize risk through boarding restrictions and itinerary changes," said Richard D. Fain, chairman and CEO. Royal Caribbean shares were down more than 1% in extended trading. Shares have fallen nearly 15% since the start of the year. — Cheddar Berk

12:07 pm: White House does not have 'high confidence' in China's coronavirus data

The United States does "not have high confidence in the information coming out of China" regarding the count of coronavirus cases, a senior administration official told CNBC's Eamon Javers. The official also noted that China "continues to rebuff American offers of assistance." The New York Times reported last week that Chinese authorities had shown little interest in accepting help from the U.S. — Lovelace

10:25 am: CDC confirms 15th US case in evacuee under quarantine at Texas military base

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a 15th case in the U.S., a recent evacuee from Wuhan who was quarantined at the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas. The U.S. evacuated roughly 800 Americans from Wuhan, more than 600 of which remain under quarantine at military facilities across the nation. Two other evacuees at a Marine Corps base near San Diego, California also have COVID-19, the CDC said Wednesday. "There will likely be additional cases in the coming days and weeks, including among other people recently returned from Wuhan," the CDC said. — Feuer

9:36 am: China's Huanggang to seal apartments as it tightens virus control measures