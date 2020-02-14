Coronavirus is 'very contagious' but 'we'll get past this epidemic,' top pharma CEO says

A man wears a masks in Chinatown following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Chicago, Illinois January 30, 2020.

The new strain of coronavirus that has created a deadly epidemic in China is "a lot more contagious" than the flu, a top pharma CEO told CNBC.

Speaking to CNBC's Julianna Tatelbaum Friday, AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot said the virus, formally named COVID-19, was a highly contagious infection.

"What we have all learned is that the virus leads to a lower mortality than the flu virus, but it's a lot more contagious, the virus is very contagious," he said. "I will not say it's totally controlled yet, but I'm hoping that over the next few months that we will see it get under control."

At least 19 million people across the U.S. have been infected this flu season, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has resulted in 10,000 deaths and 180,000 hospitalizations.

Despite the high contagion rate of COVID-19, Soriot told CNBC he was optimistic that Chinese authorities would be able to contain the virus, noting that "we got past" the outbreak of H1N1 — also known as swine flu — around a decade ago.

"The Chinese government has really swung a lot of resources, a lot of effort at controlling the disease as much as they can in the country, there's been a lot of work already to control travel, to stop people from spreading the disease," he explained.

"In the Hubei region Wuhan is really controlled. This effort should have an impact over time and that's why we believe that we'll get past this epidemic."