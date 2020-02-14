Facebook's copycat Pinterest app sent the stock falling, but history shows there's nothing to worry about

Facebook's latest "copycat" app sent shares of Pinterest falling 4% after hours on Thursday, but history shows investors may not have too much to worry about.

While Facebook's Stories feature infamously drew from a popular feature in Snap's flagship Snapchat app, the company has historically had less success when it comes to cloning full, standalone apps.

On top of that, this week, the Federal Trade Commission announced it is launching a research study to review past small acquisitions by Facebook and its peers that did not require prior review by antitrust regulators. While the study is not an enforcement matter, Chairman Joe Simons emphasized the agency could take enforcement action if they stumble across an issue in their review. With the FTC already probing Facebook for potentially anticompetitive conduct, Facebook could try to lay low with new acquisitions and instead try to build its own products in-house.

Facebook has created a developer group known as the NPE Team to focus on new consumer-focused apps. Facebook said in a blog post it wanted to launch the apps under a separate brand name, which stands for New Product Experimentation, "to help set the appropriate expectations with users that NPE Team apps will change very rapidly and will be shut down if we learn that they're not useful to people."

Facebook declined to comment.

Here's a look at some of the past "copycat" apps Facebook has launched: