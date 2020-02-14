Here's what Chase Coleman, manager of the red-hot Tiger Global hedge fund, is betting on now

(This article is for CNBC PRO subscribers only).

Chase Coleman and his Tiger Global hedge fund added positions in PayPal and Alphabet and raised their position in Slack last quarter, continuing a history of big bets on technology companies.

Coleman is a protégé of legendary investor Julian Robertson, who closed his Tiger Management fund in 2000 and gave Coleman $25 million to strike out on his own.

Coleman has made his name as a growth investor, specifically with tech stocks. The fund, which also has a large private equity company, gained 33% last year and its total assets have grown by 80% since May 2015, according to Bloomberg.

Tiger Global has positions in six public companies that are valued at more than $1 billion, according to a securities filing released Friday.