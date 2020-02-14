Next two weeks will be critical for China in coronavirus outbreak, IMF chief says

The next two weeks will be crucial in determining the economic impact of the coronavirus, says International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

In that time, factories are due to re-open in China, which would give a "better understanding on the resilience of China and on that basis, the spillover for the rest of the world," Georgieva told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

She said the IMF was also watching how the new coronavirus was spreading outside of China, stating that it was "not a major issue for now" but if it spread into "weak health system countries, for example in Africa" that may change.

China's National Health Commission on Friday reported an additional 121 deaths nationwide, with 5,090 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The flu-like virus was found to have killed a total of 1,380 people in mainland China as of Thursday evening after the health commission said it had removed 108 deaths from the total figure due to a double-count in Hubei province — the epicenter of the global coronavirus outbreak.

Georgieva cautioned against comparing the new coronavirus with the global outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in the early 2000s, which the IMF was currently using as a reference point.

She explained that not only was this strain of the new virus, COVID-19, different but China and the world economy had also changed since the SARS outbreak. China only represented 8% of the world economy in the early 2000s and now makes up a 19% share, she pointed out.