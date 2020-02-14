Op-Ed: Who can beat Trump in November? Here are the pros and cons for each Democratic challenger

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) (L), South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), ormer Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) greet the audience ahead of the Democratic Presidential Debate at Tyler Perry Studios November 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alex Wong | Getty Images

With the Iowa and New Hampshire contests now behind us, and Joe Biden all but officially finished in this race, how do the remaining Democrats stack up against President Trump? Let's rate them all by the three most crucial criteria: personal persuasiveness, grass roots/emotional support, and Electoral College math.

Persuasiveness

The biggest reason why Sen. Bernie Sanders, (I-VT) is now leading the national Democratic voter polls is because he has a strong persuasion game. As he consistently sticks with his socialist message, even many of his biggest detractors give him credit for being genuine and believable. It's not an insignificant calling card when millions of Americans are convinced all politicians lie and don't hold any real beliefs. Sanders is the best potential challenger to Trump in this category. Mayor Pete Buttigieg comes in a distant second here, mostly due to his unthreatening "Mr. Nice Guy" persona. But some of that comes off as inexperience, and Buttigieg has diminished his nicer image a few times by saying Trump voters condone racism. Attacking the voters as opposed to other politicians is a bad persuasion technique, just ask the "deplorables." Senator Amy Klobuchar's suburban mom persona makes her seem persuasive on paper. She's also appeared to be more of a straight talker in recent debates. But she hasn't been tested in front of a national audience long enough to garner anything but an incomplete grade so far. Senator Elizabeth Warren has damaged her own brand and no longer appears to have voters' trust. Remember that her poll numbers took a big step down after she claimed Sanders told her a woman could not win the presidential election, while Sanders strongly denied saying that. The polls told us which candidate the Democratic voters believed. Her campaign also seems to be about to hit its expiration date. That leaves Mike Bloomberg at the bottom in this category. Bloomberg has a weak persuasion game, not because of any perceived dishonesty, but because he doesn't exude the warmth and approachability candidates still needed to connect with voters. There's a reason why Bloomberg often plays a very small role in his campaign ads, or sometimes doesn't appear at all.

Emotional/Grass Roots Support

This test isn't even close. Sanders has more of an enthusiastic, grass roots following than any Democrat. That's not only led to wins or near-wins in Iowa and New Hampshire, but it's also the reason for his impressive and growing fundraising figures. With Trump still jam-packing arenas at his rallies, the Democrats need someone who can counter that enthusiasm. Sanders is the closest to doing that. Mayor Pete is again a distant second here. But the openly gay Buttigieg has a chance to improve on this if he finds a way to position himself as the kind of transformative candidate Barack Obama was in 2008. For those who think Buttigieg has made his sexual orientation too much of an issue, just remember the now infamous Iowa caucus voter who did not know he was gay and tried to change her vote when she did find out. Bloomberg's entire candidacy is basically a test to see if record campaign spending and dislike for an incumbent can translate into an emotional movement. History tells us this is unlikely, even though Bloomberg is spending so much more money than any other candidate in history. Money has not been able to buy enthusiasm from voters in the past. Is that just because there wasn't enough money? Plus, will money be enough to erase the bad feelings from Bloomberg's comments about black Americans, stop & frisk, and the 2008 mortgage crisis? Unless the Democratic nominee gets a good turnout from black voters, Trump wins easily. Warren had a strong grassroots and enthusiastic following for months but lost it as the primaries approached. She can't match Trump now. Once again, Klobuchar gets an "incomplete" on this test. But by marketing herself as the more moderate choice, the chances of her drumming up very enthusiastic support seem minimal.

Electoral College