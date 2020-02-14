Shaky sense of self? It can cost you each month

Netflix, Apple TV and Prime Video. egadolfo

I signed up recently for a clothing subscription service called NUULY. The company lets you wear six items a month for $88. But what the service provides me feels deeper. For that fee, I can arrive to a date in a $860 designer coat, which wouldn't normally be easy to pull off on a journalist's salary and with a heap of student loan debt. The subscription allows me to give off the vibe that my closet is brimming with shirts and dresses cut from the latest trends rather than containing fraying cardigans and the other items I've held onto since high school. Honestly, I've felt more confident lately. Our subscriptions can have a powerful hold on us, according to a study published this month in the Journal of Consumer Research. We chose brands, in part, as a way to "affirm, construct, and communicate," our identities, the authors write.

You shouldn't let your worries about how you're going to see yourself get in the way. Jennifer Savary assistant professor of marketing at the University of Arizona

"You see yourself as someone who would drive a Lexus or wear a Gucci bag," said Jennifer Savary, one of the authors of the study and an assistant professor of marketing at the University of Arizona. "Sometimes that's aspirational, but a lot of brands are really effective at creating meaningful associations that aren't just about money." Yet this form of self-expression can cost you, nonetheless. The subscription market has grown by more than 100% each year over the last five years, and rakes in $2.6 billion annually, according to research by McKinsey & Company. The average American shells out nearly $240 a month for their subscriptions. And a mountain of research shows some people continue to pay for services and products they don't want or use.

