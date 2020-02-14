UEFA bans Manchester City from top European tournaments for 2 seasons, imposes $33 million fine

Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City in action during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) declared on Friday it banned Manchester City from European competitions for two seasons for "serious breaches" of financial regulations.

Last year's champion of the English Premier League, the club has also been fined 30 million euros ($33 million) by UEFA.The organization declared that the club "committed serious breaches" of UEFA's licensing rules and Financial Fair Play Regulations, including "overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts" for five years.

Manchester City (also known as "Man City") has the right to appeal the ban. UEFA's ruling will prevent Man City from playing in any European tournament until 2022-2023. The club is currently competing in UEFA's Champions League, which is the highest profile tournament in professional football, and second overall to only the World Cup.

Man City is estimated to be the fifth most valuable football (soccer) team in the world at $2.7 billion, according to Forbes in 2019. The club is owned by City Football Group, a holding company of Abu Dhabi United Group, which is a private equity firm owned by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the deputy prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and member of the Abu Dhabi royal family.

Sheikh Mansour, worth an estimated $22 billion, is the half brother of UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Manchester City is disappointed but not surprised by today's announcement by the UEFA Adjudicatory Chamber," the club said in a statement.

The club also sharply criticized UEFA's investigative process in its statement, saying the process was "flawed and consistently leaked," so "there was little doubt in the result."

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.