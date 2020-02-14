Here's what happened to the stock market on Friday

The Dow slid 25.23 points, or 0.1%, to 29,398.08. The S&P 500 gained 0.1% to close at 3,380.16. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.2% higher at 9,731.18. Stocks teetered along the flatline for most of the day, but Wall Street posted a weekly gain.

The major averages posted a second straight weekly gain even as the number of reported coronavirus cases jumped this week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose 1.5% and 2.2%, respectively, for the week while the Dow climbed around 1%. More than 64,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, with deaths totaling at least 1,380. Earnings have been a bright spot for investors this week, however, with companies such as Nvidia and Expedia posting better-than-expected results. As the reporting period winds down, investors will turn their attention to the economic data for clues on how the coronavirus is impacting the global economy.