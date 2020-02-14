Joe Rogan ate nothing but meat for 30 days and said his 'energy levels were amazing'

If you're one of Joe Rogan's 8.5 million Instagram followers, you're likely familiar with his unconventional diet. The comedian, mixed martial arts fanatic and podcast host often shares photos of his favorite meal, which consists of elk meat, mushrooms and jalapenos.

But in January, Rogan experimented eating only meat for 30 days — no carbohydrates, vegetables or fruit. This style of eating is often referred to as "the carnivore diet."

Rogan isn't the first person to try this extreme diet; psychologist Jordan Peterson spoke on Rogan's podcast in July 2018 about his experience eating only meat, and claimed it helped his mental health and energy levels. After hearing about other people who had success with the diet, Rogan was curious to see if it would help with his autoimmune condition, called vitiligo, he said on an episode of his podcast, "Joe Rogan Experience."

Rogan said he ate just two meals a day, one around noon and then dinner. For breakfast, he would eat several eggs, and then grass-fed elk or beef steak for dinner. Rogan said he would also eat some bacon since elk is a lean meat. "Your body does not want a low-fat diet with low carbohydrates," he said on the podcast.

To make up for the plants and other nutrients he was missing, Rogan said he took several dietary supplements. "I'm covering all my nutritional bases, but I'm not doing it with food, [and] I'm not doing it with plants. I'm only eating grass-fed meat," he said. There were two times that he slipped up on his diet: once he ate olives, and another time he ate mango.

Surprisingly, Rogan said that he felt good. In an Instagram post Jan. 31, he said that he "lost 12 pounds and gained a lot of energy."