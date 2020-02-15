Coronavirus live updates: China reports 143 more deaths, 2,641 additional cases

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates.
All times below are in Beijing time.
China's National Health Commission reported an additional 143 deaths nationwide, as well as 2,641 new confirmed cases as of Feb. 14.
That tally includes Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, where 2,420 new cases were reported, and 139 more deaths.
That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 66,492, and number of total deaths at 1,523, the authority said.
All times below are in Eastern time.
U.S. health officials will monitor people with flu-like symptoms for the coronavirus in five cities, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The five labs are in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago and New York City, but the agency hopes to expand the monitoring nationwide. — Feuer
A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said the notice from China's National Health Commission about 1,716 health workers infected with the coronavirus was "concerning." Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters during a press briefing that there are currently no U.S. health workers infected with the virus. She also reiterated the possibility of community spread in the United States. — Lovelace
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to Germany this weekend to discuss the deadly outbreak among other national security issues. Wang is slated to give a keynote speech at the annual Munich Security Conference. Since the deadly outbreak, Wang is the first Chinese senior official to travel overseas. His trip comes as White House officials express doubts about the information coming out of China. — Macias
World health officials are working with Chinese authorities to determine when the 1,716 health workers in the country were infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus. It appears infections among medical workers peaked in mid-January and has "rapidly" decreased since, Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organization's emergencies program, said at a news conference at the agency's headquarters in Geneva. "This may reflect increased levels of training, increased levels of protection and increased levels of awareness." — Lovelace
Director-general of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a news briefing he expects the WHO-led mission to China to arrive over the weekend. The team will include 12 international and WHO experts, Tedros said, as well as the same number of Chinese counterparts, though he did not identify individual members. He said the experts will visit three provinces to observe on-the-ground response efforts, but did not say if the mission will visit the epicenter of the outbreak, the city of Wuhan in Hubei province. "The goal of the joint mission is to rapidly inform the next steps in the COVID-19 response and preparedness activities in China and globally," he said. —Feuer
Read CNBC's coverage from the U.S. overnight: China tries to get back to work as Beijing sets a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals.
Beijing officials charged with responding to the virus issued an order for all those returning to Beijing to remain in quarantine at home for 14 days, Chinese state media The People's Daily reported. Those who refuse to quarantine themselves or follow the official rules on virus containment will be punished according to law, the newspaper said in a post on Chinese social media site Weibo. —Feuer
— CNBC's Berkeley Lovelace Jr. and William Feuer contributed to this report.