Sports Money: Basketball Africa League reveals teams; Hennessy activates NBA partnership

Details and information are projected on a screen during the announcement of the The NBA-backed Basketball Africa League (BAL) at the Museum of Black Civilisations in Dakar, on July 30 2019.

The Basketball Africa League is set after the 12 teams that will participate in the inaugural season next month were announced during the National Basketball Association's 2020 All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

BAL president Amadou Gallo Fall revealed the teams at the 2020 Africa Luncheon in Chicago, with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts, NBA Global Ambassador and former NBA center Dikembe Mutombo, and International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Secretary General Andreas Zagklis in attendance.

"This is a historic moment as we welcome the 12 teams that will participate in our inaugural season," Fall said in a statement. "These teams have earned the opportunity to represent their respective countries and will establish the BAL as a world-class product that entertains fans of all ages when the season tips off March 13."

Six teams from African countries gained automatic entry into the BAL after they were named champions in their respective leagues. From Angola, the Petro de Luanda club is one of the six granted entry; the Zamalek will represent Egypt; while Morocco will have AS Salé as its team and Nigeria will be represented by the Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club. The remaining two countries, Senegal and Tunisia, are represented by AS Douanes and Union Sportive Monastirienne.

The remaining six African clubs played their way into the BAL via a 32-team qualifying tournament.

Basketball clubs from Algeria (GSP), Cameroon (FAP), Madagascar (GNBC), Mali (AS Police), Mozambique (Ferroviàrio de Maputo), and Rwanda (Patriots Basketball Club) will be added to the 2020 season, too.

Last February, the NBA, in partnership with FIBA, announced its plans to commence a basketball league in Africa. The BAL will consist of two conferences, and each team will play five games. Following the season, the top six clubs will compete in a single-game elimination tournament to determine the champion.

The first BAL will be played in seven African cities – Cairo, Dakar, Lagos, Luanda, Monastir, and Salé. The BAL playoffs and title game will be played in Kigali, Rwanda.

Nike and Jordan Brand, which ended 2019 with its first $1 billion quarter, unveiled game uniforms at the luncheon, as the companies are the official partners of the BAL.

The BAL will tip-off the 2020 season at Dakar Arena in Dakar, Senegal.