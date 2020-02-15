Why Charlie Munger's 'bulls--t earnings' metric is used by so many tech companies

In Uber's earnings report last week, the acronym EBITDA showed up 42 times. Pinterest used it 25 times the same day. The term showed up 33 times in Lyft's report this week, while Yelp included it 39 times in its earnings release after the close of trading on Thursday.

EBITDA stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger describes it another way: "bulls--- earnings."

"Think of the basic intellectual dishonesty that comes when you start talking about adjusted EBITDA," Munger said on Wednesday, at the Los Angeles-based Daily Journal annual shareholders meeting. "You're almost announcing you're a flake."

Munger didn't mention any tech companies by name, but his proclamation could easily be taken as a not-so-subtle shot at Silicon Valley, where unprofitable — or lightly profitable — companies use unofficial metrics to try and impress investors.

To get to EBITDA, companies take bottom-line net income (or loss), based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), and then add back in items they had counted as costs but that don't affect their cash position. For example, as equipment and software ages, the depreciating value counts as an expense even though it doesn't involve the outlay of capital, so EBITDA lets you show how earnings would look without depreciation.

Some internet companies, in particular, take the further step of reporting adjusted EBITDA, providing a glimpse of their earnings if they didn't have to account for stock-based compensation. That's a major expense in Silicon Valley, where equity is such a big recruiting tool and a way to pay founders and top executives.

Munger's comments centered around the excessive use of EBITDA by companies at a time when there are an increasing number of red flags in a stock market that's been on the rise for over a decade. Critics of EBITDA and other non-GAAP accounting metrics have long argued that you can make any business look good when you start stripping out costs, especially when there's no standardization. And when it comes to tech companies that raised billions of dollars in private capital before going public, the trend towards funny numbers is another sign that valuations got way ahead of business fundamentals.

"When you start departing from the area we call GAAP and you're just trying to contrive EBITDA profitability, you're walking into an area fraught with problems," said Ted Gavin, managing director of consulting firm Gavin/Solmonese and an expert in distressed companies. "For investors, you want to see if a company is trying a little too hard to be creative."