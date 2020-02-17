Coronavirus live updates: China's Hubei province confirms another 100 deaths

This is a live blog. Please check back for updates. All times below are in Beijing time.

8:10 am: Singapore downgrades GDP due to virus, likely to spend big in annual budget

Singapore, one of the worst-hit from the outbreak with among the highest number of cases outside of China, downgraded its growth forecast on Monday. To cushion the economic blows from the virus outbreak, economists said the Singapore government will likely register one of its largest fiscal deficits on record this year — with estimates ranging from 7 billion Singapore dollars ($5.04 billion) to 8 billion Singapore dollars. — Lee

7:30 am: Hubei reports 100 more deaths and 1,933 new cases

China's Hubei province said it has confirmed 1,933 new coronavirus cases and 100 more deaths as of Feb. 16. It said that the virus has infected 58,182 people in the province and killed 1,696 people in the region alone. Hubei is the center of the outbreak and where the majority of cases and deaths are located. —Wang

Chinese customers wear protective masks as they line up single file to buy dumplings at a popular local shop on February 16, 2020 in Beijing, China. Kevin Frayer | Getty Images

All times below are in Eastern time.

11:30 am: American citizens begin evacuating quarantined cruise ship in Japan

American passengers quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan began evacuating on Sunday. Officials said they would be taken on a charter flight to one of two U.S. military air bases, where they will undergo a 14-day quarantine. Passengers will be screened for symptoms prior to boarding. Americans that decide to not return on the charter flight will be unable to travel to the U.S. until March 4, according to the American Embassy in Tokyo. Japanese officials said the quarantine aboard the ship should end on Feb. 19. There were 355 cases of the virus confirmed as of Sunday, with roughly 3,700 total passengers and crew on board. —Newburger

10:50 am: China pharmaceutical company to sell Favipiravir drug as potential virus treatment

Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical, one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in China, has received approval to start selling Favipiravir as a potential treatment for the virus, according to a company filing. The company must still continue clinical trials of the antiviral drug, which is being developed by Toyama Chemical of Japan, after it hits the market. —Newburger

6:21 am: Taiwan confirms death of man with no known history of travel to China