Malaysia bars entry of MS Westerdam cruise passengers after American tests positive for virus

Malaysia has barred the entry of remaining passengers from a cruise ship docked in Cambodia — after an American passenger tested positive for the new coronavirus upon her arrival in Kuala Lumpur.

Confirming local media reports, Malaysia's deputy minister for international trade and industry, Ong Kian Ming, told CNBC on Monday that his country will stop "other people who want to come to Malaysia from the cruise ship ... for now."

The 83-year-old American woman, who arrived in Malaysia from Cambodia last week, was the first person from the MS Westerdam cruise ship to test positive for the virus, now called COVID-19.

She and her husband were found to have flu-like symptoms while going through the thermal scanner at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport last week, local media reported. Her husband tested negative for the virus, the reports said.

The cruise — which carried 1,455 guests and 802 crew — departed Hong Kong on Feb. 1. The ship arrived in Cambodia last Thursday after being turned away by several countries including Japan, the Philippines, and Thailand, which were afraid passengers onboard might be infected.