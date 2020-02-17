Singapore will likely spend big to soften economic blow from coronavirus outbreak

A thermal scanner deployed at the entrance to Singapore's Chingay Parade amid the coronavirus outbreak. Chingay is an annual street parade that the country holds as part of its Lunar New Year celebrations.

With the ongoing coronavirus outbreak threatening to stall economic growth, Singapore's government could roll out one of its biggest budgets yet to soften the hit to its economy.

The country's finance minister, Heng Swee Keat, is scheduled to deliver his annual budget speech on Tuesday. That's coming as the country grapples with one of the highest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases outside China.

The additional challenge that the virus poses followed an economically difficult year for Singapore. The trade-dependent economy had to contend with the U.S.-China trade war and a slump in global demand for semiconductors — one of its main exports — in the past year.

"The recent virus outbreak has added salt to the wound," said Irvin Seah, senior economist at Singapore bank DBS.

He explained in a note earlier this month that the current outbreak could have a "deeper" impact on Singapore compared to the SARS epidemic in 2003. That's because the country has since increased its economic links with China, which is now Singapore's largest export market and biggest source of international tourists.