European stocks set for higher open as traders monitor coronavirus

European stocks are expected to rise at Monday's open, remaining just below record highs, after China's central bank cut interest rates in a bid to aid its economy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 22 points higher at 7,431, Germany's DAX is set to climb by around 54 points to 13,798 and France's CAC 40 is expected to open around 23 points higher at 6,092, according to IG data.

The People's Bank of China (PBoC) announced on Monday that it would provide medium-term funding of 200 billion yuan ($29 billion) to commercial lenders and cut its main interest rate by 10 basis points to 3.15%.

The move is intended to shield the economy from the fallout of the coronavirus, which has now infected over 70,000 people and killed 1,770, according to China's National Health Commission.

Shares in mainland China led upward momentum for Asian markets overnight, with the Shenzhen composite and Shenzhen component each adding more than 2%.

U.S. markets are closed Monday for the President's Day federal holiday, having closed little changed on Friday to finish out a positive week on Wall Street.

Corporate earnings remain in focus. French auto parts maker Faurecia said market conditions would be tough in 2020 despite reporting a rise in full-year net profit and sales on Monday morning.

There are no major economic data releases due out of Europe on Monday.